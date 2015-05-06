Researchers say society’s acceptance of premarital sex and homosexuality is at an all-time high, thanks to millennials.

Public acceptance of premarital sex and same-sex relationships is at an all-time high in the United States, according to a study from San Diego State University.

Researchers came to that conclusion after combing data from the General Social Survey, a national survey of 33,000 American adults taken between 1972 and 2012.

The researchers said they found substantial differences in attitudes toward sex among different generations.

The biggest gap was between the World War II generation, born in the early 1900s, and their baby boomer children, born in the 1940s and 1950s. However, there was still a noticeable difference between millennials, born during the two decades before 2000, and their parents.

“In the 1950s and earlier, men and women rarely lived together before marriage, unmarried women who bore children were shunned, and homosexuality was considered shameful,” the study authors wrote. “In more recent times and among more recent generations, however, Americans are presumably more accepting of sexual activity outside of marriage and more likely to participate in it.”

The results of the study are being published on the Archives of Sexual Behavior website.

