Voters who head to the polls tomorrow have an opportunity to reshape the landscape of gun control in the United States. Voter turnout in midterm elections is typically lower than in presidential election years. But with gun control legislation on the ballot in many states, and a raft of candidates who have taken a strong public stance on the issue, the 2014 “midterms” could go down in history as the election that changed gun control in America for good. The issue of gun control is increasingly on the minds of many Americans, especially in light of recent gun massacres in schools, movie theaters, workplaces, and even the Navy yard. Just last week a Washington high school freshman armed with a semi-automatic handgun summoned classmates to lunch and then fired shots before killing himself. Four students are dead and one remains in critical condition. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group formed and funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, there have been 74 school shootings since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012, in which 20 children and six adults were shot to death. CNN analyzed the 74 incidents and found that 15 were similar to the violence in Newtown, in that a child or adult was actively shooting in or near a school. That translates to about one mass school shooting every five weeks. Studies: Gun Access Leads to Higher Rates of Homicide, Suicide »

Experts Say Guns Are a Major Public Health Issue Dr. David A. Fleming, president of the American College of Physicians (ACP), told Healthline, “The nation needs reasonable regulation, consistent with the Second Amendment, to keep firearms out of the hands of persons who intend to use them to harm themselves and others, as well as measures to reduce mass casualties associated with certain types of firearms.” Fleming went on to say it is critical that we develop strategies to prevent massacres like the ones that have occurred over the past several years, as well as day-to-day gun violence. “The ACP is equally concerned about the deaths and injuries that affect our nation on a daily basis when persons are injured, or killed, or commit suicide with firearms. Firearm violence is not only a criminal justice issue, but also a public health threat. A comprehensive, multi-faceted approach is necessary to reduce the burden of firearm-related injuries and deaths on individuals, families, communities, and society in general,” he said. Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research in Maryland, told Healthline that in addition to being one of America’s leading causes of premature death, gun violence also has a big impact on our mental health. Gun violence traumatizes family members who are directly impacted by it, as well as their communities. “Mass shootings can really impact our health and mental well-being,” said Webster. “The media and open forums in which gun violence is portrayed end up in a shouting match between one group who hates guns and another group who nearly worships guns. It’s very unfortunate, because many of the policy solutions to reduce gun violence are basically approaches that are supported by people whether they have guns or don’t have guns, whether they are Democrats or Republicans.” In fact, in public opinion surveys Johns Hopkins has found that 70 to 80 percent or more ― including gun owners and non-gun owners, Democrats and Republicans ― support the idea that guns should be kept out of the hands of dangerous people, such as those with severe mental illness, convicted domestic abusers, and those with violent criminal backgrounds. Respondents also favor comprehensive background checks for gun buyers. “It is a common sense, basic attitude that some people are just too dangerous to have guns, and we ought to have a reasonable policy to keep guns from them,” said Webster. Webster advised the voting public to look beyond candidates’ ratings from the National Rifle Association (NRA), the nation’s leading pro-gun lobby. “Some people consider, oh, the NRA gave them an ‘A.’ I’m a gun owner, so the candidate must be good. But you have to look at where the candidates stand on very specific questions about gun policy to really know whether you support their agenda on one of the most important public safety and health issues,” Webster said. Learn More: Do Videogames Make Kids Saints or Psychopaths? »