Experts say plastic tea bags release the microplastics, so paper tea bags are a better choice. Getty Images

Researchers say tea in plastic bags can release billions of microplastics into a warm cup of tea.

They add that paper tea bags don’t contain microplastics.

Experts say the microplastics probably don’t pose serious danger to tea drinkers.

Your morning cup of tea can provide warmth and a much-needed dose of caffeine.

But a new study may make your most savored beverage tough to swallow.

If you’re using a plastic tea bag, you could be pouring microplastics and nanoplastics into your cup.

Researchers at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, report that a single plastic tea bag releases 11 billion micro-sized plastic particles and 3 billion nano-sized plastic particles into 95-degree water.

Before you begin a mass exodus of Earl Grey from the cupboard, there are some important things to know about this study and its findings.

First, all tea bags are not created equal and not all cups of tea will be filled with billions of plastic particles. If your tea bags are made of paper, keep calm and carry on.

Laura Hernandez, a PhD student at McGill and the first author of the study, noted there are paper tea bags and plastic tea bags.

The four different types of tea bags used in the study were purchased at cafes and stores in Montreal.

“The plastic kind are typically pyramid shaped, but not always,” she told Healthline.