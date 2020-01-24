Share on Pinterest Fermented foods are part of the IBD-AID diet and may help your gut microbiome. Getty Images

A recent study on a new diet called the IBD-AID diet has shown that it may be helpful for people with IBD.

The diet focuses on correcting gut bacteria balance with probiotic and prebiotic foods.

According to the study, 61.3 percent of people on the diet for at least 8 weeks reported a significant decrease in symptom severity.

People with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are often confused about which foods may ease symptoms and which ones may make them worse. Based on medical research, there’s no single plan that definitively offers relief. But a recent study on a new diet called the IBD-AID diet has shown that it may help.

“Diet has a huge impact for IBD,” said Dr. David L. Suskind, a gastroenterologist with Seattle Children’s Hospital. He wasn’t involved in the research, but currently studies how diet affects IBD. “The impact of diet isn’t only on patients’ symptoms, but also on the inflammatory process itself.”

In the IBD-AID trial, there were 19 people with mild to severe Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, which are forms of IBD.

Of them, 61.3 percent on the diet for at least 8 weeks reported a significant decrease in symptom severity. When the researchers evaluated their fecal samples, they found those who stayed on the diet had an increase in good bacteria that promote remission and favorable immune system response.

The diet is based on research that shows people with IBD have a gut bacteria imbalance. This is believed to contribute to inflammation. The IBD-AID diet promotes probiotics and prebiotics. People on the diet avoid foods containing wheat, refined sugar, corn, and lactose, and they eliminate trans fats. A variety of fruits and vegetables are encouraged, as well as lean proteins and healthy fats. Saturated fat intake is limited.

When people have severe symptoms, they stick to foods from the diet’s phase I list. That includes yogurt, ground meat, pureed soups, and smoothies. As symptoms improve, they can integrate foods from the phase II list that includes greens, and then later add items on the phase III list that includes whole beans and shellfish.

Diets including IBD-AID are derived from the specific carbohydrate diet, which originally was created to treat celiac disease.