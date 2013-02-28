A study of soldiers who’ve fought in combat highlights three factors that increase the likelihood they will develop post-traumatic stress syndrome.

William Tecumseh Sherman, a general during the Civil War, told the graduating class of the Michigan Military Academy in 1879 that, “There is many a boy here today who looks on war as all glory, but, boys, it is all hell.”

While many men have endured the hell of war and escaped unscathed, young men who experienced personal trauma before service are the most likely to develop lasting mental health issues after serving in combat.

A new study published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science found that soldiers who enlisted before the age of 25 were seven times more likely to develop post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Post-traumatic stress syndrome, or PTSD, is a debilitating condition in which sufferers experience a heightened sense of danger and impending doom following a traumatic experience, such as a natural disaster or a physical assault.

It is the most common condition diagnosed in soldiers returning from war, though during previous conflicts it was known as “shell shock” or “battle fatigue.”