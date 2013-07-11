From getting a good night’s sleep to preventing power struggles, new research into how couples resolve fights can help you avoid one.

No relationship is immune to the occasional argument, but how—and even when—you decide to hash out disagreements can help ease the difficult times.

One common problem in relationships is knowing what the other person wants. No matter how much your partner would prefer it, you can’t read his or her mind.

When the fighting begins, most couples don’t want apologies, they want their partners to relinquish power, according to a new study published in the Journal of Social & Clinical Psychology.

Keight Sanford, an associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor University, is an expert in the way couples wage war. Previous studies have shown there are two core concerns couples experience during conflict: perceived threat and perceived neglect.

Perceived threat means one partner feels his or her status in the relationship is challenged by a demanding partner, and perceived neglect involves feelings that a partner has limited investment in the relationship. Neither is good.