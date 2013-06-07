University of Virginia researchers highlight the need for more clinical research and aggressive public health campaigns to curb the use of synthetic designer drugs. Although some progress has been made in stemming the “bath salts” designer drug epidemic, a new report shows that more work must be done to control the use of these dangerous stimulants in the U.S. A paper published in this month’s issue of the Journal of Addiction Medicine calls for more medical research and coordinated public health efforts to curb the use of cathinone, a synthetic stimulant commonly marketed as bath salts. “No one is looking at this in formal research studies,” Dr. Erik W. Gunderson of the University of Virginia said in an interview with Healthline. ”Human laboratory studies would be an important place to start.” Gunderson and his colleagues concluded that medical professionals don’t have enough information regarding the epidemiology, behavioral pharmacology, clinical effects, and management of the drug. In theory, bath salts have been illegal for several years under the Federal Analogue Act addition to the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. However, that law only applies to products intended for human consumption. People now are buying the drug packaged as a household good and labeled “not for human consumption.” The label is code for a product used to get high, Gunderson said. The substances are readily available on the Internet, and in some parts of the country they even can be purchased at convenience stores and smoke shops.

A Frightening Case in Point In a case study related to the published paper, Gunderson described the effects of cathinone on a patient who had been on a three-week bath salts binge. He had underlying mental health issues and had also smoked synthetic marijuana, or “K2,” another designer drug. He used Benadryl to “come down” from the drug after experiencing insomnia for several days. The patient sent his doctor pictures of people he thought he saw outside a window. He also climbed onto a roof with a crossbow and shot arrows at those who he said would not “identify themselves.” Synthetic drug abuse is most common among male teens and young adults. Every incident in which designer drugs like cathinone have been used is different, Gunderson stressed. However, symptoms often include an elevated heart rate, agitation, paranoia, and delusions.