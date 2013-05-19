Researchers at the University of Missouri delve into rivalries and alliances by studying cricket and dominoes players in Dominica.

Although most humans no longer hunt and gather to survive, we still have plenty of traits left over from when we did, including innate emotional and chemical reactions to adversity, such as the “fight-or-flight” response.

These traits are most evident in our last bastion of evolutionary showmanship: athletic competition.

Whether playing or watching, sporting events tap into our inner animal instincts, and researchers are shedding new light on how the skills we acquired over millions of years play out in modern life.

How we react to modern-day conflicts depends on our relationship with the opposing side. Researchers say this effect may explain how alliances are formed, from the boardroom to the war room.