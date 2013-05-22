As finals put pressure on teens to excel, more students are using study drugs and keeping their parents in the dark.

Parents, despite their good intentions, don’t always know exactly what’s going on, including what’s fueling their child’s good grades.

New data from the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health reveal that although one in 10 13- to 17-year-olds admits to using prescription stimulants or methamphetamines to gain an academic edge, only one in 100 parents believes their child is doing it.

“What we found in this poll is a clear mismatch between what parents believe and what their kids are reporting,” Dr. Matthew M. Davis, director of the poll, said in a press release. “But even though parents may not be recognizing these behaviors in their own kids, this poll also showed that one-half of the parents say they are very concerned about this abuse in their communities.”

Drugs typically prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are the most commonly abused study drugs. These include Ritalin, Adderall, Concerta, and Vyvanse. While they may control symptoms of impulsivity and inattention in children with ADHD, these drugs produce cocaine-like stimulation in the brain, allowing for greater concentration and the ability to stay awake long into the night.

“Taking these medications when they are not prescribed for you can lead to acute exhaustion, abnormal heart rhythms, and even confusion and psychosis if the teens get addicted and go into withdrawal,” Davis said.

Study drugs create a double-edged sword at home and in the classroom because, when used properly, they can improve a child’s grades, which will please both parent and teacher. If abused, the results can be disastrous.

The American Academy of Neurology released a paper earlier this year condemning the use of stimulant medications as neuroenhancers for otherwise healthy children.

The C.S. Mott poll data also show a major split in attitudes regarding whose responsibility it is to educate children about the dangers of stimulant abuse.