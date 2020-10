New research shows you’ll get better results when discussing the positives of not smoking, rather than using scare tactics.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) announced that their “Tips From Former Smokers” ad campaign helped 100,000 smokers kick the habit. The ads featured people with stomas, artificial voice boxes, and other negative outcomes of smoking.

While it helped get current smokers to quit, new research suggests its impact won’t keep younger people from lighting up. According to a new study, positivity may be more effective.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, argues that emphasizing the benefits of not smoking, rather than showing the possible negative outcomes, may be more effective at keeping teens from smoking.

Researchers from the Wellcome Trust, an international health research institute, and University College London say teens are more likely to make good health decisions when presented with information about the positive outcomes of those choices.

“It’s important that we understand how young people interpret risk to make lifestyle choices that will impact on their future health if we are to stem the rise in preventable diseases,” Dr. John Williams, head of Neuroscience and Mental Health at the Wellcome Trust, said.