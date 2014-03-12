A study of 1.1 million Swedish men suggests that exercise levels and IQ play a large role in the development of early-onset dementia. Teens with poor cardiovascular fitness and lower IQ scores are seven times more likely to develop early-onset dementia, according to a new study published in the Oxford University journal Brain. Alone, mild cognitive impairment quadruples a teen’s risk of early dementia, and poor fitness contributes to a 2.5 times greater risk, the Swedish research team found. Though dementia encompasses many diseases, Alzheimer’s is the most common form. About 4 percent of the 5 million Americans with the disease are classified as early-onset, meaning that their symptoms begin as early as their 30s or 40s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Related News: Can a Simple Blood Test Predict Alzheimer’s? »

How Intelligence and Exercise Affect the Young Brain Researchers at the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg examined data from more than 1.1 million men involved in a national cohort study. Beginning at age 18, the men underwent regular exams for 37 years, providing objective data on their fitness levels and intelligence. After adjusting for outlying factors such as heredity, medical history, and social-economic status, researchers found a connection between age, intelligence, and early-onset dementia. Previous research makes experts confident that poor cardiovascular health in old age can contribute to the development of dementia. "Now, for the first time, we can show that the increased risk also applies to early-onset dementia and its precursors," said lead researcher Jenny Nyberg in a statement. Early-onset dementia can be particularly hard on people who are working age, often with families to support. "This makes it important to initiate more research into how physical and mental exercise can affect the prevalence of different types of dementia. Perhaps exercise can be used as both a prophylactic and a treatment for those in the risk zone for early-onset dementia," Nyberg said.