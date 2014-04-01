A new study finds that people taking anti-anxiety and sleep medications have a greater risk of premature death than those who do not take the drugs. Could anti-anxiety or sleeping pills be deadly? After many years of suspicion, a new study in the journal BMJ has linked the drugs to an increased risk of death. For more than seven years, researchers followed 34,727 people who took anti-anxiety medications such as Valium and Xanax, or sleep aids like Ambien, Sonata, and Lunesta. They compared government data from these individuals to data from 69,418 people who did not take the drugs. The researchers found that those who took the prescription drugs had more than double the risk of death from any cause. They also discovered that there were four extra deaths per 100 people associated with the drugs, who lived for an average of 7.6 years after first being prescribed. The most common drugs taken by study participants were Diazepam (Valium), Temazepam (Restoril), and Zopiclone, which is known as a Z-drug and is in the same family as Ambien and Sonata. (Zopiclone is not commercially available in the U.S.) “This study adds to the evidence that these drugs are dangerous,” explained Scott Weich, a psychiatry professor at the University of Warwick, who led the research. Find the Right Anxiety Drug for You »

The Dangers of Sleep, Anti-Anxiety Drugs Anxiolytic and hypnotic drugs are addictive and are also associated with cognitive and psychomotor impairments, potentially leading to falls and injuries. Based on data from the study, Weich said that many subjects were found to take more than one of the study drugs, but they did not look at whether the medications were consumed at the same time and cannot say if drug combinations had an impact on mortality. “We’ve known for decades that benzodiazepines are addictive, that they can cause long-term problems with memory, concentration, and balance, and that they are associated with traffic accidents,” he said. “But this and other studies show that they are also associated with increased rates of death.” As with previous studies, Weich said that the risk and drug dosage were correlated. Read More: Stigma Still a Major Hurdle in Getting People the Mental Health Care They Need »