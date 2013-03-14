Three Parkinson’s studies released Thursday address blood pressure drops, the ‘wearing-off’ effect of levodopa, and symptoms in early-stage patients.

Three studies on new treatments for Parkinson’s disease address common concerns for patients currently undergoing treatment.

Dr. Robert A. Hauser of the University of South Florida and a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology authored all three studies and will present them at the American Academy of Neurology’s 65th Annual Meeting in San Diego next week.

“All of these treatments are promising news for people with Parkinson’s disease, which is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s,” he said in a press release.

Medication is a fact of life for Parkinson’s patients. Because no cure is currently available, treatments only address symptoms, namely motor issues such as tremors, slow movements, stiffness, and lack of balance.

Celebrities like Muhammad Ali, Johnny Cash, and Michael J. Fox have helped raise awareness of the condition, with help from charities that have funneled money into Parkinson’s research.

The studies Hauser authored address numerous gaps in current Parkinson’s treatments, paving the way for more effective medications to control the most debilitating symptoms.

None of these treatments, however, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so they’re not yet available to patients outside of clinical trials.