A new Gallup poll shows 70 percent of full-time American workers are ‘sleepwalking through their day’ or acting out their unhappiness on the job.

The vast majority of American workers spend their workdays going through the motions, and a small percentage even actively sabotage the work of others, according to a new Gallup poll.

According to Gallup’s State of the American Workplace, a mere 22 percent of U.S. employees believe in the work they’re doing and are doing well outside of the office too.

“When employees are engaged and thriving in their overall lives, they are more likely to maintain strong work performance—even during difficult times,” the report states.

But 22 percent is a small minority.

The overall unhappiness of the American workforce could point to larger problems among the working class, namely overall dissatisfaction with their jobs and a lack of lucrative job offers in the post-recession market.

Dr. Sabina Lim, vice chair for clinical affairs in the Department of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, said it’s her opinion that difficult financial and social times full of uncertainties and unknowns can weigh on people individually.

“The gestalt in the world may make things worse because there’s nothing better out there,” she said in an interview with Healthline. “It can give you a sense that doors aren’t open.”