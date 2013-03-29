A new tablet app could provide immediate, accurate, and portable diagnosis of traumatic brain injuries. From the school that brought you Rudy comes another great in contact sports: a diagnostic app that could give medics a better understanding of the effects of concussions in sports. Researchers at Notre Dame are developing an app for tablet computers that will hopefully allow them to diagnose concussions quickly and easily, without the use of large equipment. They say the new app offers numerous advantages over other testing measures, such as CT or MRI scans, including providing highly accurate results at a low cost on a highly-portable machine. “This project is a great example of how mobile computing and sensing technologies can transform healthcare,” Christian Poellabauer, associate professor of computer science and engineering, tells Healthline. “More important, because almost 90 percent of concussions go unrecognized, this technology offers tremendous potential to reduce the impact of concussive and sub-concussive hits to the head.”

How the App Works Before and after a sporting event, a competitor speaks into the tablet’s microphone. The app then takes the two voice samples and compares them, searching for signs of traumatic brain injury, including changes in pitch, distorted vowels, hyper-nasality, and poorly pronounced consonants. Researchers tested the app during the school’s Bengal Bouts boxing tournament. During last year’s fights, the tool successfully confirmed nine concussions in about 125 contestants. Data from the Baraka Bouts—the female boxing tournament—as well as this year’s bouts are being compared to the findings by the school’s medical team. Since the app is still in development, it’s unknown when it will be available to the public. Because 90 percent of concussions in sports and the military go undetected, Poelleabaer said their new technology could be used ringside to immediately address serious head injuries before an athlete or soldier re-takes the field. Watch Notre Dame’s video of the app in action.