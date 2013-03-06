A large-scale study at Northwestern University reveals that new mothers are much more likely than their peers to display obsessive-compulsive behavior.

A new mother has plenty to worry about, but some mothers’ fretting may go beyond natural protective instincts and into the realm of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). A recent study from Northwestern University found that new mothers are five times more likely than their peers to experience OCD as long as six months after their child is born.

The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that about three percent of the general population has OCD, an anxiety disorder marked by uncontrollable thoughts and fears and repetitive behaviors.

The Northwestern researchers found that 11 percent of new mothers experience significant OCD symptoms, including fear of injuring the baby and worry about proper hygiene and germs. Some of these are normal feelings a woman experiences with a newborn, but researchers said that if the compulsions interfere with a mother’s duties it could indicate a serious mental health issue.

Senior study author Dr. Dana Gossett, chief and assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, experienced similar worry after she gave birth.



She began her study, which was published in The Journal of Reproductive Medicine, with 461 new mothers. Of the women who reported OCD symptoms, about half said their symptoms improved six months after giving birth, but some women actually developed OCD later.

“It may be that certain kinds of obsessions and compulsions are adaptive and appropriate for a new parent, for example those about cleanliness and hygiene,” Gossett said in a press release. “But when it interferes with normal day-to-day functioning and appropriate care for the baby and parent, it becomes maladaptive and pathologic.”