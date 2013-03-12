An international doctors group offers new guidelines for sports at all levels, incorporating the latest research on the effectiveness of protective gear. An international brain injury panel says that athletes young and old should continue to wear mouth guards and helmets, but warn they may only make sports more dangerous. The report, “The Consensus Statement on Concussion in Sport,” was drafted by a panel of 32 experts from around the globe and incorporates the latest research into guidelines for how we evaluate, treat, manage, and prevent concussions in sports at all levels.

‘A Paradoxical Increase in Injury Rates’ The authors argue that while protective gear helps shield your body, it may encourage players to take greater risks by the sheer nature of increased competitiveness. “There is no good clinical evidence that currently available protective equipment will prevent concussion,” the paper states. “An important consideration in the use of protective equipment is the concept of risk compensation…where the use of equipment results in behavioral change, such as the adoption of more dangerous playing techniques, which can result in a paradoxical increase in injury rates.” While no qualified expert anywhere wants anyone to bash their heads together without proper equipment, they don’t want the illusion of safety in contact sports to overshadow the lasting effects of all-too-common head injuries. The paper piggybacks on-going research that is taking a closer look at the lasting effects of sports-related head trauma. Just this year, researchers have found that former NFL players have a higher rate of depression and dementia later in life, the effects of childhood head injuries can last for decades, and repeated head trauma can cause tangles in a person’s brain tissue. The latest research says that a single concussion can cause lasting damage, and that even mild injuries can cause bleeding in the brain.

Mild Injuries Can Still Kill Brain Tissue Even mild head injuries can disrupt blood flow to the brain, potentially starving its tissues of oxygen. Scientists at the Human Brain Lab at the Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Regents University were able to view a mild traumatic brain injury in a living mouse’s brain, helping them better understand the full effects of the injury. The researchers watched as astrocytes—cells that supply neurons with nutrients while helping to maintain normal blood flow and electrical impulses—swelled to the point that they smothered the cells they supported. “We saw every branch, every small wire and how it gets cut,” neuroscientist Dr. Sergei Kirov, co-author of the the study in the journal Brain, said in a press release. “We saw how it destroys networks. It’s the first time we know of that someone has watched this type of minor injury play out over the course of 24 hours.” The brain cells can still remain alive for several hours, which would give emergency room doctors time to help save precious brain tissue. Kirov said the next step is investigating how to protect the brain from further damage after an injury.