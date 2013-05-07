An innovative experiment using inhibitory brain cells in mice offers hope of controlling violent epileptic seizures.

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by repeated seizures, can be as scary as it is unpredictable. Fortunately, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, are now one step closer to finding a cure for the debilitating disease.



By implanting inhibitory cells in the brains of mice, the researchers were able to control epileptic seizures in the animals, and their technique may point the way to a cure for the disorder in humans.

The new study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience , is a breakthrough in the field of epilepsy research. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the disorder affects 65 million people worldwide. Treatments include medication and surgery, but there is currently no definitive cure.

“Our results are an encouraging step toward using inhibitory neurons for cell transplantation in adults with severe forms of epilepsy,” said lead author Dr. Scott C. Baraban in a press release. “This procedure offers the possibility of controlling seizures and rescuing cognitive deficits in these patients.”