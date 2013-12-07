Another study has found major differences in the brains of men and women, but there is no measurable gap in IQ between the genders.

In one of the largest studies to examine connectivity in the brain, Dr. Ragini Verma and colleagues at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have found major differences in the wiring of men’s and women’s brains.

Using a relatively new technique called diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (dMRI) on 949 young people, the team was able to track how different regions of their brains wire up with each other, and how large each connection is.

The brain is split into two halves, called hemispheres. Verma’s study found that men have more connections within each hemisphere of the cerebrum, linking the regions for planning and decision-making with the regions for sight and speech.

Women, on the other hand, have more connections between each hemisphere, allowing the two halves of the brain to share information more easily. In the cerebellum, the brain’s physics and motion calculator, the opposite was true—men had more connections between the two hemispheres, and women had more connections within each hemisphere.

The study found minimal gender differences in children under the age of 13, but the differences were much more distinct by age 17. Many brain wiring changes occur during puberty, and men and women seem to develop differently.