Canadian research shows that the effects of head trauma can last for many years after the initial injury. New research on the impact of traumatic brain injuries in young athletes shows that abnormal brainwaves and atrophy can persist for two years after a concussion. Research published in the medical journals BrainandCerebral Cortexshows that, along with abnormal brainwaves, young athletes who have concussions can experience deterioration of the nerves that control motor function. While this damage isn’t always apparent immediately after the injury, the side-effects can persist for decades. The author of the study, neuropsychologist Dr. Maryse Lassonde, treated hockey players for the Montreal Canadiens for 15 years and has been studying the effects of concussions on hockey players since 1997. Her recent research into the effects of concussions on young and old athletes could have implications for the regulation of professional and youth sports. “First of all, concussions lead to attention problems, which we can see using sophisticated techniques such as the EEG,” Lassonde said in a press release. “This may also lead to motor problems in young athletes.” Lassonde’s research joins a growing body of studies on the long- and short-term effects of repeated head trauma, especially on professional athletes and military personnel.

Long-Term Damage in Older Athletes Is More Persistent Lassonde also studied the brains of older athletes who suffered their last concussion at least 30 years ago. She compared them to healthy people who hadn’t suffered concussions and found that the head trauma caused lasting effects similar to early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including motor, attention, and memory problems. Her research also indicated that the older athlete’s brains experienced a type of “thinning” that typically occurs in Alzheimer’s patients. “This thinning correlated with memory decline and attention decline,” Lassonde, who is also the director of the Quebec Nature and Technologies Granting Agency, said. One previous study examined the brains of a handful of retired professional football players following the death of Junior Seau, who experienced depression, memory loss, and other problems before he committed suicide last year. Examinations of his brain and those of other players revealed evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)—a condition seen in many retired NFL players—which has been linked to memory loss, depression, personality changes, progressive dementia, and other serious illnesses.