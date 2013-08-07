New research shows that lack of sleep affects what we choose for a midnight snack.

Lack of sleep not only makes our brains foggy, but it could also explain our expanding waistlines. New research from the University of California, Berkeley shows that the less sleep we get, the more we crave high-calorie foods.

Berkeley researchers hooked up 23 healthy young adults to a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machine, which allows scientists to see our minds working in real time. They scanned the subjects’ brains after a good night’s rest and then again after a restless night, all while showing them images of healthy and unhealthy food.

Without quality sleep, the brain’s frontal lobe, which manages complex decision-making, was impaired. Meanwhile, deeper activity in the brain suggested that test subjects desired greater rewards. In this case, the “rewards” were high-calorie junk foods like pizza and doughnuts, which were selected by subjects more often than healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables.

“What we have discovered is that high-level brain regions required for complex judgments and decisions become blunted by a lack of sleep, while more primal brain structures that control motivation and desire are amplified,” senior author Matthew P. Walker, a UC Berkeley assistant professor in psychology, said in a press release. “This combination of altered brain activity and decision-making may help explain why people who sleep less also tend to be overweight or obese.”

Getting adequate sleep each night can play an important role for those looking to shed a few pounds because it makes eating healthier that much easier, Walker said.