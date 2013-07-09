Reading and other mind-stimulating activities can protect seniors from age-related brain damage. Reading articles like this, writing letters to friends, and other day-to-day activities that stimulate the mind can help stave off brain damage in old age, according to a new study. The research adds to the growing belief that those who use their brains more often are less likely to lose them as they age.

Your Brain: Use It or Lose It Researchers with the American Academy of Neurology studied 294 seniors, testing their memory and thinking skills every year for six years before they died. Upon death, at an average age of 89, the participants’ brains were studied for physical signs of dementia. Researchers discovered that those who participated in mentally stimulating activities in childhood and later in life had a slower rate of decline in memory and other cognitive abilities. Stimulating daily activities, such as reading and word game playing, were believed to be responsible for a 48 percent decrease in mental decline among those who participated in them, compared with those who infrequently challenged their brains. “Our study suggests that exercising your brain by taking part in activities such as these across a person’s lifetime, from childhood through old age, is important for brain health in old age,” study author Robert S. Wilson of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago said in a press release.



The team’s research was published last week in the journal Neurology.