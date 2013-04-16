Researchers tap into the minds of people given a sip of the golden bubbly and find the link to the brain’s reward center is quick and powerful.

There’s something about beer that makes it hard to have just a sip.

Recent research says that even the smallest taste of beer floods our brains with the neurotransmitter dopamine, prompting us to want the rest of the pint.

Dopamine plays many roles in the brain, but is most often associated with motivation, including reward-seeking behavior, drug abuse, and addiction.

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers say that people with close relatives who suffer from alcoholism have a stronger surge of dopamine when they taste beer, leading scientists to believe the response could be an inherited risk factor for alcoholism.

Years of research have linked dopamine levels to addiction, but there’s still debate about just what part it plays. Some neuroscientists contend that dopamine plays a critical role in stimulating the cravings of an addict, flooding the brain when an alcoholic sees a bar, for example.