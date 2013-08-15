Research shows the genes of people with a deep sense of purpose in life are better equipped to fight disease and infection.

For many people, happiness can be an elusive thing. Some try to achieve it by filling their lives with professional success and expensive toys, while others find it by living a purposeful and altruistic life.

A new study has found that true happiness—the kind rooted in virtue—can positively affect a person right down to his or her DNA. It may even prevent disease.

Experts call this type of happiness eudaimonic well-being. The other kind, based on superficial value and self-gratification, is called hedonic well-being.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) say the genes of people with high levels of eudaimonic happiness function better by keeping inflammatory gene expression low and antiviral and antibody expression high.

In essence, eudaimonic well-being keeps inflammation—which is linked to numerous ills in the body, including heart disease—at bay while still fighting off infection and disease.

That’s perhaps one reason Mother Theresa lived to 87, despite being around the sick and dying for so many years.