From the global recession to student loan debts, being in the red isn’t good for your head.

They say money can’t buy happiness, but being in debt only makes things worse.

A recent review of 52 existing studies shows that debt and mental health are linked more closely than many believe.

Researchers at the University of Southampton in the U.K. found that fewer than nine percent of people without mental health problems—including depression, drug dependence, neurotic disorder, problem drinking, psychotic disorders, and suicide—were in debt.

More than a quarter of people with mental health problems were in debt.

“It might be that debt leads to worse mental health due to the stress it causes. It may also be that those with mental health problems are more prone to debt because of other factors, such as erratic employment,” study researcher Dr. Thomas Richardson, a clinical psychologist, said in a statement. “Equally, it might be that the relationship works both ways.”

This doesn’t mean that debt causes mental health problems or vice versa because the study couldn’t show causality, and researchers say more studies are needed to better understand how the two are connected.

The new study was published in the journal Clinical Psychology Review.