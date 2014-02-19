A new study examined the effects of the 2006 healthcare expansion in Massachusetts, and found a drop in the rate of hospital-based mental health care for those under 26.

Critics of healthcare expansion in the U.S. argue that it will increase the number who people who seek treatment in costly emergency rooms.

A Science study published in January found that poor people in the Portland area given Medicaid coverage went to the emergency room 40 percent more than those without health insurance.

Unlike a broken leg, a mental health condition doesn’t have to be treated by an ER doctor. Still, many undiagnosed young adults come in contact with mental health services on an emergency basis.

Community hospitals account for 60 percent of inpatient mental health spending and 70 percent of spending for substance abuse disorders. So researchers at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice and other institutions wanted to know what effect, if any, expanded public healthcare coverage would have on the use of these services.

After examining Massachusetts’ 2006 healthcare expansion—which contained many provisions similar to the Affordable Care Act—they discovered that fewer people ages 19 to 25 sought care for mental health and substance abuse in ERs compared to states without the extended coverage.

“Expanded health insurance coverage for young adults is not associated with large increases in hospital-based care for behavioral health, but it increased financial protection to young adults with behavioral health diagnoses and to the hospitals that care for them,” the authors concluded in their study published Wednesday in the American Medical Association’s journal Psychiatry.

