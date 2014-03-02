Fear of treatment, shame, and embarrassment are keeping a large number of people from seeking the help they need. Experts estimate that one in four people have treatable mental or emotional difficulties, but up to 75 percent of Americans and Europeans don’t seek the help they need. A recent study in the journal Psychological Medicine shows that the stigma associated with mental illness is still a major barrier to seeking treatment. Researchers at the Institute of Psychiatry (IoP) at King’s College London examined data from 144 studies, which included over 90,000 participants from across the globe. They found that the stigma of mental illness remains one of the top reasons people choose to forgo care. “We now have clear evidence that stigma has a toxic effect by preventing people seeking help for mental health problems,” senior author Prof. Graham Thornicroft said in a statement. “The profound reluctance to be ‘a mental health patient’ means people will put off seeing a doctor for months, years, or even at all, which in turn delays their recovery.” According to the latest statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), 40 to 50 percent of all people with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia go untreated each year. The number of untreated people suffering from some other disorders, such as anxiety or depression, is even greater. See the Famous Faces of Those Who Overcame Their Bipolar Disorder »

Types of Mental Health Stigma and Those Most Affected The study concluded that the main types of stigma facing those with a mental illness included the stigma associated with using mental health services, and shame or embarrassment. Other barriers included fear of disclosing their mental condition, concerns about confidentiality, wanting to handle their problems on their own, and not believing they need help. Those most affected by the stigma included young people, men, minorities, people in the military and, perhaps surprisingly, those working in the health field. “We found that the fear of disclosing a mental health condition was a particularly common barrier,” lead study author Dr. Sarah Clement said. “Supporting people to talk about their mental health problems, for example through anti-stigma campaigns, may mean they are more likely to seek help.” Ready for Help? Learn the Different Types of Mental Health Professionals »