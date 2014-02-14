New research shows that people with mood or anxiety disorders, who are more likely to smoke, see improved symptoms after kicking the habit. People with mental illnesses—from anxiety to bipolar disorder—are more likely to self-medicate. When treating a patient for mental illness, experts tend to focus on bad habits that have the most dramatic impact on the patient’s life, namely alcohol and drugs, as they can worsen mental problems. Smoking, however, typically gets a pass. But new research from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that treating nicotine addiction can have positive effects on a person’s mental well-being. Obama Quit? See What Other Celebrities Stopped Smoking »

How Quitting Can Improve Your Mental State Researchers analyzed data from 4,800 daily smokers from the National Epidemiologic Study on Alcohol and Related Conditions survey and found that those with addiction problems or psychological issues had fewer problems three years later if they quit smoking. The first time the survey was given, about 40 percent of daily smokers reported having mood or anxiety issues. Roughly half of daily smokers also had alcohol problems and a quarter had drug issues. Three years later when the survey was given again, 42 percent of the people who still smoked had mood disorders. Of those who quit, only 29 percent had mood issues. Alcohol and drug use rates were also lower in former smokers. "We don't know if their mental health improves first and then they are more motivated to quit smoking or if quitting smoking leads to an improvement in mental health," lead investigator Patricia A. Cavazos-Rehg said in a statement. "But either way, our findings show a strong link between quitting and a better psychiatric outlook." Besides the mental health benefits, there are also the obvious physical health benefits of quitting smoking. "About half of all smokers die from emphysema, cancer, or other problems related to smoking, so we need to remember that as complicated as it can be to treat mental health issues, smoking cigarettes also causes very serious illnesses that can lead to death," Cavazos-Rehg said. Her study was published in the journal Psychological Medicine.