Hangovers affect memory, reaction time, and the rate of mental errors, and can last for up to 10 hours!

Researchers at the Keele University School of Psychology report that being hungover increases the number of mental errors a person makes by nearly 30 percent. It also negatively affects memory and reaction times.



They’re hosting the 5th Annual Meeting of the Alcohol Hangover Research Group and are presenting their findings on the effects of hangovers on brain function. “Although numerous scientific papers cover the acute effects of alcohol consumption, researchers have largely neglected the issue of alcohol hangover,” lead researcher Lauren Owen, the Marie Curie postdoctoral research fellow at Keele’s school of psychology, told British newspaper The Telegraph.

“The findings are preliminary, but so far we are observing that tasks that rely on what psychologists call ‘working memory’ seem to be most reliably affected,” Owen added.

Working memory is what allows us to hold and manipulate information in our minds—when we’re calculating the tip on a restaurant bill, for example.

Owen’s team has so far found that being hungover impairs working memory by five to 10 percent and slows reaction times to such a degree that people in their 20s react at the same speed as people in their 40s.