A look into the mental health of gang members can help doctors identify underlying issues in at-risk youth. Humans have always lived and hunted in packs, and it’s helped us evolve into what we are today, but new research into modern-day gangs reveals the true nature of the kill-or-be-killed lifestyle. Researchers from Queen Mary, University of London, say young men who affiliate with gangs have unprecedented levels of psychiatric illness, especially antisocial personality disorders, anxiety disorders, and drug and alcohol dependence. Jeremy Coid, lead study author and director of the Forensic Psychiatry Research Unit at Queen Mary, said the findings could be used to to help identify at-risk young men in areas of high gang activity in order to intervene with the appropriate mental healthcare.

Studying the Thug Life Researchers surveyed 4,664 men ages 18 to 34 in Britain living in areas with high gang membership, a depressed economy, and a high percentage of ethnic minorities. Two percent of the men identified themselves as members of a gang. The men fit the stereotypical mold for a gang member: younger than their nonviolent peers and more likely to be unemployed. When it came to their mental health, gang members—and men who said they’d recently been in a fight—were significantly more likely to have some form of mental illness. “No research has previously investigated whether gang violence is related to psychiatric illness, other than substance misuse, or if it places a burden on mental health services,” Coid said in a press release. “Here we have shown unprecedented levels among this group, identifying a complex public health problem at the intersection of violence, substance misuse, and mental health problems among young men.”