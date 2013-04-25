New research examines the connection between belief in a higher power and favorable outcomes for psychiatric patients.

Those with a mental illness and faith in a higher power fare better in treatment than non-believers, according to research published today in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

David H. Rosmarin, a McLean Hospital clinician and instructor in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, has been studying the relationship between faith and mental illness for years.

His previous research includes studies of religious and spiritual factors in depression, how the faithful tend to worry less and to be more tolerant of life’s uncertainties, and other explorations of spirituality and health.

Past research has touched on the effect of faith on mental illness, and Rosmarin and colleagues set out to explore the extent to which faith affects treatment outcomes.

“Given the prevalence of religious belief in the United States—over 90 percent of the population—these findings are important in that they highlight the clinical implications of spiritual life,” he said in a press release. “I hope that this work will lead to larger studies and increased funding in order to help as many people as possible.”