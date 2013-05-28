During times of stress, we can get stuck in zombie mode, but if our routine includes healthy habits, we’re less likely to jump into a tub of ice cream than to go for a run. After a particularly rough day, you may be tempted to stop by the bar for a few rounds, but new research says that’s only the case because it’s what you’re used to doing. According to research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people are just as likely to indulge in good habits during stressful periods as they are to self-sabotage with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. Researchers at the University of Southern California conducted five experiments to see how humans behave while under stress and what they do to cope with it.

Testing Behavior During Stressful Situations In one experiment, Wendy Wood, a leading expert on habits and a provost professor of psychology and business at USC, tracked the habits of USC students for one semester. Even during the hectic, stressful, and potentially sleep-deprived period of final exams, students in the study stuck with the comfort of old habits. Students who typically opted for the quick calories in pastries and doughnuts ate even more junk food during finals, while those who ate oatmeal every morning were more likely to stick with their morning bowl at exam time. And the students stuck with other habits, such as reading the newspaper or going to the gym, even when free time was an issue. To Wood, it appeared as if the students were on autopilot and didn’t have the energy to do anything outside of their normal routines. “You might expect that, when students were stressed and had little time, they wouldn’t read the paper at all, but instead they fell back on their reading habits,” Wood said in a press release. “Habits don’t require much willpower and thought and deliberation.”