Those behind National Eating Disorders Awareness Week want to make help available to those who need it most.

Eating disorders carry the highest risk of death of any mental illness.

Having an eating disorder, according to Lynn Grefe, president and CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association, is “like being born with a gun and life pulls the trigger.”

While other mental conditions are nothing to be trifled with, this is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, and while Grefe says the dialogue about eating disorders is “turning the corner,” there’s still a lot more that must be said.

The discussion, she said, is now about treating eating disorders as the mental illnesses they are.

“You wouldn’t criticize someone with cancer. We need to be treating this like a tumor,” Grefe said. “You take them by the hand and help them.”