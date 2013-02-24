A poll of college students shows that people who watch crime dramas like Law & Order: SVU are more likely to intervene during a sexual assault.

Violence in the media is a hot-button issue, especially when it comes to the way viewing violent images affects a person’s attitude toward crime.

While opponents of media violence normally focus on whether violence in television, movies, and video games makes a person more aggressive, new research hints at a positive effect of popular crime dramas: willingness to help a victim.

Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) found that people who watch popular prime-time crime dramas like Law & Order and CSI say they would be more likely to intervene during a sexual assault than those who don’t watch these programs. The study was published in the Journal of Health Communications.

“Although content analyses have not established whether crime dramas portray individuals intervening in sexual assault, we knew from watching some of the programs that at least some episodes featured bystanders who intervened before the crime or who came forward to help after the crime was committed,” lead researcher Stacey Hust, associate professor of communication at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications, said in a press release. “We wanted to see if watching these programs was associated with bystander intervention.”

To a certain extent, it was.