New research shows that Alzheimer’s drugs don’t help people with mild cognitive impairment.

Cognitive enhancement drugs only have short-term benefits and can cause significant side-effects for people with mild memory problems, according to researchers.

In a new review of existing data, researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada studied eight randomized clinical trials and three companion reports on the efficacy of four drugs in people with mild cognitive impairment. The drugs were donepezil (Aricept), rivastigmine (Exelon), galantamine (Razadyne), and memantine (Namenda). They found that while the drugs do have short-term benefits, they are lost after a year and a half of treatment.

“As far as what’s out there in randomized clinical trials, these drugs don’t help people with mild cognitive impairment,” Andrea C. Tricco, a researcher with St. Michael’s Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, told Healthline.“We found for people who have been given this diagnosis, cognitive enhancers don’t work.”

More importantly, researchers found that those who used these drugs for mild cognitive impairment had a greater risk of headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Dr. Dean Hartley, director of science initiatives for the Alzheimer’s Association, said the study is a confirmation of earlier work, except that this time the researchers focused on earlier stages of cognitive decline.

“This study is important. This is why we need more research,” he said. “Research is the answer to changing the trajectory of the disease.”