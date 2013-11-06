Some nightclubs are finding their niche audiences by allowing them to smash away their stress. But does it really kill the stress or merely mask it?

Who among us hasn’t wanted to take out a bit of anger or frustration on an inanimate object? The impulse to throw a phone across the room after a frustrating call, to smash an unwieldy piece of build-it-yourself furniture, or to take a baseball bat to a balky computer—these fleeting desires are nearly universal.

And a lot of us occasionally act on those impulses.

If all that sounds familiar, you might like the notion of a place like the Anger Room in Dallas, where you can break somebody else’s things in a controlled environment. In fact, these pay-to-throw-a-fit businesses have been popping up all over the world—the most recent to launch are The Break Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and The Rage Room in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Donna Alexander, owner of the Anger Room, told Healthline that she moved her business to a larger location last month after only two years in business. Hotheads pay $25 and up for sessions ranging from five to 25 minutes; then they suit up in protective gear, grab a bat, and go wild, destroying donated items like computers, lamps, sofas, and refrigerators.

Alexander can create a room that looks like an unpleasant environment for a customer—for instance, a troublesome client’s office. Sometimes, more than 80 people a day stop by.

“They are people from all walks of life; there is no one distinct group of people who visit us, because everyone has stress and anger,” Alexander said. “We have never had an out-of-control situation, and we hope never to have that type of situation.”

On its website, The Break Club in Argentina says it can provide a “refrigerator for a day of rage from someone in the field of hospitality, or a room full of monitors for the newly fired editor” to destroy.

