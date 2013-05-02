Brigham Young University professor is getting payback for years of migraines by focusing in on a certain protein that could cause migraines.

An estimated 12 percent of Americans—up to 37 million people—experience at least one migraine a year.

Until 2003, Emily Bates was one of those people, experiencing repeated headaches, throbbing pain, and occasionally vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light.

“I had migraines really frequently and severely,” she said in a press release. “I would lose my vision, vomit uncontrollably—it would wipe out an entire day.”

In high school, she swore she was going to do something about it. That led her to a Ph.D. in genetics from Harvard University and post-doctoral work with fellow geneticists at U.C. San Francisco’s medical school.

Now as a chemistry professor at Brigham Young University, Bates is learning the secrets of migraines in an attempt to find treatments that work and recently published a study in Science Translational Medicine.

“There haven’t been a lot of people working on migraine research, mostly because it’s so complex and unpredictable,” she said. “This represents a lot of work to find and see the differences.”