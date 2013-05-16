University of Oxford researchers find that an experimental brain stimulation technique helps sync up the brain’s neurons to improve a person’s mathematical abilities.

If your math skills aren’t exactly up to par, your doctor may soon give your brain a little extra jolt to take care of the problem.

Researchers at the University of Oxford say transcranial random noise simulation (TRNS)—a non-invasive therapy that uses low levels of direct electrical current to excite neurons in the brain—can improve a person’s mathematical reasoning skills, even six months after treatment.

“Math is a highly complex cognitive faculty that is based on a myriad of different abilities,” researcher Roi Cohen Kadosh said in a press release. “If we can enhance mathematics, therefore, there is a good chance that we will be able to enhance simpler cognitive functions.”

While it may be used to boost math SAT scores, researchers say TRNS would best serve people with dyscalculia, the mathematical sibling of dyslexia that affects up to 20 percent of otherwise healthy children.

Though the electrical kick in the pants, so to speak, yields good results, researchers still aren’t sure exactly how or why it works.