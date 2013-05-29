UCLA research shows that ADHD medications have no impact on future substance abuse, contradicting decade-old research that says stimulants have a protective effect.

Taking stimulant medication to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) doesn’t increase or decrease a child’s risk of using illicit substances later in life, according to a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry.

The findings contradict a widely cited study that claimed ADHD medications reduce a person’s risk of developing drug dependency.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, and other agencies used data from 15 longitudinal studies conducted between 1980 and 2012 involving 2,565 patients with ADHD, some of whom were treated with stimulants.

The most common and often first-line treatment for ADHD is stimulant medication, typically methylphenidate sold under the brand name Ritalin.

Researchers used the 15 previous studies to investigate lifetime substance use and abuse of alcohol, cocaine, marijuana, nicotine, and other drugs in children diagnosed with ADHD.

They found that taking stimulant medication neither increased nor decreased a child’s risk of using any of these substances. This is a significant finding because the issues associated with ADHD include novelty-seeking behaviors and trouble with impulse control.