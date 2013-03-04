The largest study of its kind reveals that one-third of children with ADHD still have the condition as adults and are highly susceptible to other psychiatric disorders.

Attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is typically characterized by a child’s inability to pay attention in class, but new research is poised to change our perspective on this all-too-common disorder.

A third of children diagnosed with ADHD still had ADHD symptoms as adults, and they were more likely than their peers to have another psychiatric disorder, to be arrested, or to commit suicide, according to the largest study to date on the subject.

“We suffer from the misconception that ADHD is just an annoying childhood disorder that’s over-treated,” lead investigator William Barbaresi, MD, said in a press release. “This couldn’t be further from the truth. We need to have a chronic disease approach to ADHD as we do for diabetes. The system of care has to be designed for the long haul.”

Researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic conducted the first population-based study of ADHD that followed 5,718 children from childhood into adulthood. Of those children, 367 were diagnosed with ADHD.

Among their findings, published in the journal Pediatrics,researchers discovered that:

Twenty-nine percent of the children with ADHD still had symptoms as adults, and 81 percent of these adults had at least one other psychiatric disorder.

The most common co-occurring disorders were substance abuse, antisocial personality disorder, hypo-manic episodes, anxiety, and major depression. (Only 35 percent of children without ADHD experienced these conditions as adults.)

Seven of the 367 children with ADHD had died when researchers conducted a follow-up, three of them from suicide, which was a higher suicide rate than in the control group.

Ten children with ADHD, or 2.7 percent, were incarcerated at the time of recruitment for the study.

“Only 37.5 percent of the children we contacted as adults were free of these really worrisome outcomes,” Barbaresi said. “That’s a sobering statistic that speaks to the need to greatly improve the long-term treatment of children with ADHD and provide a mechanism for treating them as adults.”