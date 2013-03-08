Researchers study the daily physical activity of hundreds of eight-year-olds, and find that the happiest kids are also the most active.

Children who regularly exercise are better equipped to handle stress, according to new research.

Scientists at the University of Helsinki in Finland were the first to explore the link between physical activity levels and stress hormone responses in children.

To do this, they studied the daily activity levels of 252 eight-year-olds using accelerometers, devices similar to pedometers that measure a person’s movements. They also took saliva samples to check for levels of cortisol, a hormone released when the body is under stress.

The children were then given tasks, including math assignments and speaking in front of others. After, their stress hormone levels were tested again.

Researchers found that children with the highest levels of physical activity also had the lowest levels of cortisol following stressful tasks, suggesting they were better equipped to handle anxiety.

“The findings suggest physical activity plays a role in mental health by buffering children from the effects of daily stressors, such as public speaking,” lead study author Silja Martikainen, MA, said in a press release.

Martikainen’s research was published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (JCEM).