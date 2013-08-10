A new study highlights the upsides of being messy.

There’s something to be said for a messy desk.

That’s according to a study published this month in Psychological Science. The researchers, led by Kathleen Vohs of the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, concluded that disorder sometimes leads to creativity.

Vohs decided to do the experiment after seeing what happened when her class had to change laboratory rooms. “I was once doing experiments in an old, worn, creaky building,” she told Heathline. “Then my department moved to a shiny new building. Everyone’s behavior changed!”

She developed a hypothesis that tidy rooms lead people to do what’s expected of them. “Then we thought, ‘we should see if there is a way to think about something good happening when people don’t do what is typical or normal.’ And that’s a working definition of creativity.”

In an experiment involving 48 students, University of Minnesota student collaborator Ryan Rahinel came up with the idea to split them into messy and clean room groups. Rahinel then told the students that they had been hired by a ping-pong ball manufacturer to come up with 10 new uses for ping-pong balls.

Two coders, unaware of the circumstances, assessed the ideas on a three-point creativity scale. Those in the messy room came up with more creative ideas.

“I know that many corporations insist on order, when they could be benefiting from more creativity,” Vohs said. “But there are other firms for which creativity is a no-no. Think ‘creative accounting.’”