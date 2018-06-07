A study found that men with higher levels of childhood stress had lower levels of sperm microRNAs, molecules that regulate certain genes. Share on Pinterest When a relationship enters the “let’s start a family” phase, men may think about losing weight, exercising, and doing all those other activities known to boost sperm health. However, recent research suggests that what happens much earlier in a man’s life also matters — for his sperm, and possibly for his children. In a new study, researchers found that stress during childhood affected men’s sperm decades later. In mice, the effects of these kinds of changes showed up in both the offspring and the next generation, the “grandmice.”

Childhood stress affects sperm microRNAs In the study, a team led by researchers at Tufts University measured the level of two types of sperm microRNAs (miRNAs) in 28 adult white men. They found that the levels of these miRNAs were lower in men who scored higher on a questionnaire used to assess exposure to abuse and trauma in childhood. MiRNAs are small molecules that regulate genes. Each miRNA controls a specific set of genes. These molecules don’t alter the DNA sequence in cells, but they do control which genes are active and when. To assess childhood stress, researchers used the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) questionnaire. It includes 10 questions about stressful experiences until the age of 18, such as physical, verbal, or sexual abuse, and physical or emotional neglect. An earlier study by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente found that higher ACE scores were linked to a greater risk of poor physical and mental health later in life, along with negative social consequences. The current study was published May 23 in the journal Translational Psychiatry . Previous studies have found that other environmental factors affect the expression of sperm miRNAs, including smoking and obesity. This is the first study to look at the effect of stress on sperm miRNAs. Doctors have known for a long time that stress can make it difficult for couples to conceive. Traditionally, it was thought that stress interfered with ovulation — the release of the egg — in women. This study shows how stress can affect both men and women. “More recently, studies such as the current one by Dickson and colleagues, show that there can be an effect on sperm as well and, remarkably, that stress can have long-term effects,” said Dr. Zev Williams, chief of the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. Until recently, scientists thought that sperm only contributed DNA to the mother’s egg during fertilization. But research in mice indicates that sperm also contribute miRNAs. These could potentially affect the development of the embryo and even the generation after that — all without changing the actual DNA sequence.