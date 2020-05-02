Share on Pinterest Experts aren’t sure if CBD can help ease symptoms of menopause. Getty Images How safe and effective are CBD products for managing symptoms of menopause?

According to medical experts, the jury is still out.

Hormonal fluctuations during menopause can cause vaginal dryness, hot flashes, mood changes, and other uncomfortable symptoms. To help manage the symptoms of menopause, some people use hormone replacement therapy or other conventional treatments. Other people experiment with less conventional approaches, such as medical cannabis or products that contain the cannabis-derived compound cannabidiol (CBD). "Despite widespread availability and use of cannabis products such as CBD, they remain an unproven option — lacking adequate clinical trials, safety data, and regulation," Dr. JoAnn V. Pinkerton, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and director of the midlife health division at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, told Healthline. "Women need to consider these CBD products as 'buyer beware' for their medical claims, safety, and the actual ingredients being purchased," Pinkerton added.

CBD may offer potential benefits, without high Cannabis is commonly known as marijuana. It’s a psychoactive plant that contains many types of cannabinoids, a class of chemical compounds that includes the well-known tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD. THC is responsible for the high that’s associated with cannabis consumption. CBD, on the other hand, has negligible psychoactive properties and isn’t intoxicating. This makes CBD oil and CBD-infused products a popular choice for people who want to experience some of the potential medical effects of cannabis without getting high. “There is a growing body of preclinical and clinical evidence to support use of CBD oils for many conditions, primarily epilepsy, pain control, and addiction,” Pinkerton said. “At present, there is little reliable evidence to suggest that CBD oil can treat the symptoms of menopause,” she added.

CBD might have anti-inflammatory effects Although more research is needed to assess the potential effects of cannabis and specific cannabinoids on symptoms of menopause, some people have reported positive effects. When investigators from the University at Albany surveyed menopausal and postmenopausal women who had used cannabis in the past year, respondents reported that cannabis helped relieve some but not all menopausal symptoms. “A sample of women told us that joint and muscle discomfort, irritability, sleep disturbance, and depression responded well, but vaginal dryness and bladder problems did not,” Mitch Earleywine, PhD, co-author of the paper and a professor of psychology at University at Albany, told Healthline. These findings might be explained in part by the physiological effects of CBD and THC. For example, it’s possible that CBD and THC have anti-inflammatory effects that help relieve joint aches and pains, Dr. Mitchell S. Kramer, chairman of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital in Long Island, New York, told Healthline. CBD and THC can also increase the level of certain mood-boosting neurotransmitters in the body, which might help relieve moodiness, anxiety, and sleep troubles. “Although there are no randomized, double-blinded, prospective studies regarding the efficacy of CBD or THC for the treatment of menopausal syndrome, there are a number of these symptoms that might benefit from their use,” Kramer said. “I would say that much investigation needs to occur before recommending or stating that CBD or THC has any beneficial potential to help in those areas,” he added.

Questions remain regarding risks More research is needed to understand not only the potential benefits of CBD and other cannabis products for treating symptoms of menopause, but also the potential risks. When scientists studied the use of CBD for the treatment of epilepsy, they found that up to 36 percent of participants experienced adverse effects, such as sleepiness, decreased appetite, and diarrhea. Some also tested positive for signs of liver damage. It’s also possible that CBD or other cannabis products might interact with certain drugs, such as sleep aids. This poses “potential for harm,” warned Pinkerton, “particularly from oversedation or drowsiness while driving.” ​ Gaps in regulatory oversight in the cannabis industry raise safety concern, as well. For example, some cannabis products may contain harmful contaminants, such as pesticides and heavy metals. Research has also found that CBD products sometimes contain more THC than advertised. Using certain cannabis products may also put people at risk for legal repercussions, particularly if they live in states where those products haven’t been legalized. Cannabis laws vary from one state to another.