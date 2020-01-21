Share on Pinterest A new study looked at medical cannabis and its effect on sleep. Getty Images A new study found some beneficial effects of medical cannabis on sleep in people with chronic pain, but frequent cannabis use may cause other sleep problems.

Researchers found that people who used medical cannabis were slightly less likely to report waking up in the middle of the night compared to non-medical cannabis users.

Researchers still aren’t sure how the mechanisms behind the possible sleep benefits of cannabis work. Chronic pain and difficulty sleeping often go hand-in-hand. Which is why many people who use medical cannabis say they rely on it to help them sleep better. Even people who buy recreational cannabis from adult-use dispensaries report that they do so to relieve pain and promote sleep. So far, research on the sleep benefits of cannabis — or cannabis compounds like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) — has been mixed. Also, while some studies have shown positive effects, many of those have been poorly designed . A new study published January 20 in the medical journal BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care adds to this ongoing scientific debate around cannabis and sleep. Israeli researchers found that medical cannabis may help middle-aged and older adults with chronic pain sleep through the night. But they also found that regular users can develop a tolerance, at which point the sleep benefits diminish. This study, though, may not clear things up that much. Some experts point out that the study has some of the same shortcomings as earlier research. Even the researchers write in the paper that given the limitations of the study, the results should be considered “preliminary.”

Small effect on sleep In the study, researchers looked at the sleep patterns of 128 people ages 50 and older with chronic pain. Sixty-six of the people used medical cannabis. The other 62 didn’t have a medical cannabis license, although 12 percent of these people used recreational cannabis. Most of medical cannabis users in the study used whole-plant based cannabis, also known as the cannabis flower. Many other studies have focused on cannabis compounds like THC or CBD. However, these are just two of hundreds of compounds found in the cannabis flower. “While THC and CBD are among the most well-known compounds, others are likely to have important effects as well,” write the authors. Researchers found that people who used medical cannabis were less likely to report waking up in the middle of the night compared to non-medical cannabis users. However, this beneficial effect of cannabis on sleep was small. There was no difference between the two groups when it came to falling asleep or waking too early. “This suggests that [medical cannabis] may have a sleep-promoting characteristic in terms of minimizing awakenings during the night, but not in terms of other types of sleep problems,” write the authors. The study also showed a potential downside of long-term cannabis use — poor sleep. People who used medical cannabis frequently had a harder time falling asleep at bedtime and they woke up more often in the middle of the night. “This may signal the development of tolerance after chronic administration of [medical cannabis] akin to what has been found in preclinical studies,” write the authors. But the authors added that people who use medical cannabis frequently may also have more severe pain or other health problems such as depression or anxiety. These conditions can cause sleep problems.