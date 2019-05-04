Share on Pinterest Researchers blame high-deductible health insurance plans for much of the increase in drug costs to consumers. Getty Images

The financial cost of having a neurological disease such as Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis is growing.

Those are the findings of a new study funded by the American Academy of Neurology and published in the organization’s journal Neurology.

In it, researchers say they found the average out-of-pocket costs for a number of the drugs used to treat such diseases have skyrocketed over the past 12 years.

The biggest reason, the researchers say, is the increasing use of high-deductible insurance plans. Such plans typically offer cheaper premiums than more traditional plans but much higher deductibles.

That, plus new, high-priced drugs coming on the market, accounts for the increase in costs, the researchers stated.

“The main reason for the increase is that more people are in high-deductible health plans or their deductibles are higher even if not classified as high,” Dr. Brian Callaghan, lead study author and a neurology professor at the University of Michigan as well as a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, told Healthline.

“The other main reason is that out-of-pocket medication’s costs used to consist just of copays, but now these costs also go toward patient’s deductibles,” he said.

Those trends have contributed to increases that are most pronounced for drugs to treat multiple sclerosis (MS).

The out-of-pocket costs for MS drugs were 20 times higher in 2016 than in 2004, the study found.

In 2004, someone with MS taking the drugs looked at in this study would have paid an average of $15 a month (about $19 in 2016 dollars, taking inflation into account). They would have paid an average of $309 a month in 2016.

Callaghan said MS drugs “cost way more than the other medications we studied.” The study was limited to the five most commonly prescribed drugs for each condition, plus other high-cost drugs.

But the findings still seem to point to broader problems with drug affordability.

Bari Talente, executive vice president of advocacy at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, told Healthline that the study’s findings were consistent with what they’ve heard from people with MS.

Talente said that several factors have been contributing to this trend.

They include rising prices of treatments, high-deductible plans becoming more popular, and copays being replaced with coinsurance, in which a patient pays a percentage of the cost rather than a flat amount.

That can add up to a lot higher out-of-pocket costs when the treatment in question is expensive.

“Where an individual previously paid a set amount — that was typically well under $100 — now people with MS are expected to pay several hundred, sometimes thousands, of dollars a month for their MS disease-modifying treatment,” Talente said.

Her organization has also studied the issue. It’s found similar skyrocketing costs.

A committee set up in 2015 came back with recommendations urging limiting price increases for existing drugs, limiting some out-of-pocket costs, and improving transparency in how prices vary from place to place.

But slowing this trend may be difficult.

“Not much is being done,” Callaghan said. “These costs will continue to rise as high-deductible health plans increase and medication costs increase.”

He added that this is complicated by the fact that physicians typically don’t know how much a certain treatment will cost a patient, so it’s difficult for them to take cost into account.

“Physicians also don’t have patient-specific out-of-pocket cost information available when advising patients,” Talente said.