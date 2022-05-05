Share on Pinterest Examining “brain age” biomarkers through MRI scans may help clinicians better treat strokes and provide clearer insights on recovery outcomes for patients. Kalut/Photonews/Getty Images New research examined the use of radiomics, a kind of image-quantifying technology, as a way to measure biomarkers from MRI scans for stroke surveillance and post-stroke recovery.

In the study of 4,000, stroke patients who had a higher estimated brain age than their actual chronological age were more likely to have diabetes, hypertension, a history of smoking, or a previous history of stroke.

These scans may provide clinicians with meaningful insights into how to tailor care and predict recovery times as well as outcomes. An emerging form of technology can help estimate relative brain age in stroke patients. A study presented recently at the European Stroke Organisation Conference found that radiomics, a kind of image-quantifying technology, can extract biomarkers from an MRI scan and be used in stroke surveillance, as well as for predictions in post-stroke recovery. A preprint of the research, that has not been peer-reviewed, was posted in September 2021. “Age is one of the most influential determinants of post-stroke outcomes, but little is known about the impact of neuroimaging-derived biological ‘brain age,’” Dr. Martin Bretzner, lead author of the study and a researcher from Harvard Medical School said in a press release. “Our results show that quantifying relative brain age in stroke patients can be beneficial in assessing a patient’s brain health globally, and useful in predicting how well the patient will recover from a stroke. It would also be very easy to communicate on this biomarker with clinicians and patients, as everyone instinctively understands the negative implications of an accelerated brain aging process.”

What the study shows In undertaking their research, Bretzner and colleagues reviewed more than 4000 stroke patients in Europe and the United States. They used radiomics to estimate relative brain age. Radiomics is an emerging technology that utilizes mathematical analysis to extract certain biomarkers from neuroimages, like MRI scans. The researchers found that stroke patients who had a higher estimated brain age than their actual chronological age were more likely to have diabetes, hypertension, a history of smoking, or a previous history of stroke. Those who had a relatively older brain age also didn’t have as positive post-stroke outcomes when compared with those with a younger relative brain age. The researchers say that by using radiomics to estimate the actual age of a person’s brain, physicians will be able to learn how resilient the brain is to factors like time and cardiovascular risk factors. It will also help clinicians estimate how well a person might recover from a stroke.