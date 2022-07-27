Share on Pinterest Leah Flores/Stocksy United Maternal mortality rates are expected to increase in states with restricted or banned abortion access, with People of Color more likely to be affected.

While some people may resort to unsafe measures to terminate an unplanned pregnancy, many others may die from untreated pregnancy complications or even maternal homicide.

Education around contraceptives, prenatal care, and agencies that help subsidize abortions in states where they’re legal could be life-saving. The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade poses many threats to the physical and mental health of anyone who could become pregnant. What’s most concerning about restricting or banning abortion access is the anticipated increase in maternal mortality rates, with Black women more likely to be affected. Even before Roe’s reversal, the United States had the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that in 2020, the maternal mortality rate was nearly 24 deaths per 100,000 live births. In many situations, abortions can be life-saving, and experts say banning them or severely restricting them can increase maternal mortality. But a rise in maternal mortality is unlikely to be largely attributed to abortions that are self-managed, particularly those that are managed with FDA-approved abortion medications . Instead, experts say the reasons maternal mortality may increase due to abortion bans are complicated.

Abortions are safer than childbirth Abortions are statistically safer than childbirth. Research from 2012 shows the risk of death during childbirth is 14 times higher than a safe and legal abortion. What’s more, research from 2022 indicates that even self-managed abortions, when performed under the guidance of a physician, can be safe and effective. In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration issued a permanent approval for prescription abortion pills by mail, permitting doctors to meet with out-of-state patients via telemedicine and prescribe the medication. Dr. Sarah Prager, MAS, a UW Medicine professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology, told Healthline the primary way people will likely try to self-manage an abortion will still be with medication regimens using mifepristone and misoprostol. But these medications are only approved for up to 10 weeks gestation, which means that self-managed abortions beyond 10 weeks are unsafe. Prager warned that the safety of managing an abortion outside of a medical system will diminish as a pregnancy continues. “People who cannot access abortion [may] become desperate quickly and will resort to any means they can to not be pregnant.”

What can be done? According to Jacobson, there are a few ways you can help support pregnant people who may be seeking an abortion, particularly those who may be dealing with intimate partner violence or those in marginalized groups: Spread accurate information about contraceptives (i.e., the pill, patch, ring, injection, implant, and IUD), which help prevent unplanned pregnancies.

Recognize that sexual coercion and domestic violence exist regardless of socioeconomic status.

Engage and educate people about intimate partner violence.

Screen and rescreen patients for sexual coercion and domestic violence.

Provide resources and alternatives for people in abusive relationships.

Recognize and learn from our own implicit biases and take the Implicit Association Test. To help reduce the risk for maternal mortality overall, Gaither said that anyone who can become pregnant should educate themselves on the availability of: Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCS)

States that perform safe and legal abortions

Early entrance into medical care upon positive pregnancy tests

Agencies that can assist with costs and access to abortion services (i.e., the National Abortion Federation) In addition, you can cast your vote for legislators who are sympathetic to a person’s right to choose.