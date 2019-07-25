Skin moisturizers can act as a simple barrier that prevents food particles from coming into contact with inflamed skin and triggering an allergic reaction.

Share on Pinterest The latest research suggests that caring for a baby’s skin immediately from birth may assist in preventing eczema and other allergic diseases. Getty Images

Infants who have eczema are more likely to develop allergies, hay fever, and asthma as they grow up, in a process known as atopic march.

Treating eczema in babies may help prevent allergic diseases later in life, and the treatment may be simpler than you think.

Dr. Donald Leung, PhD, head of pediatric allergy and clinical immunology at National Jewish Health, says moisturizing early in a child’s life may stop other problems from occurring.

In his research, Leung has found that dry, cracked skin and itching from eczema significantly contribute to the progression of atopic march.

“When food particles are introduced through the skin rather than the digestive system, they are much more likely to cause allergies,” Leung said in a press release.

“Cracks in the skin of those with eczema often set off a chain of allergic diseases that develop over several years,” he said.

The skin plays an important role in the body’s immune system. It acts as a barrier to keep bacteria and external allergens out while also keeping moisture in.

In his research, Leung found that people who have eczema don’t have certain proteins and fatty acids in the outer layers of their skin, creating a defective skin barrier. Water escapes the skin, causing dryness, cracking, and itching.

When people with eczema scratch this itchy skin, it causes further damage to the skin barrier and encourages the immune system to activate.

If food particles enter the body through cracked skin, this triggers an allergic response by the immune system that causes food allergies. Once that’s happened, the immune system is likely to not stop at food allergies and cause hay fever and asthma.