A March study published in the journal Lancet found that hospitalized survivors from China experienced a myriad of ailments after having COVID-19.

About 42 percent had sepsis, 36 percent had respiratory failure, 12 percent had heart failure, 7 percent experienced acute respiratory distress syndrome, and 7 percent had problems with blood clotting.

Experts are learning now what kind of rehab these patients will need to fully recover. New research has found that the novel coronavirus can affect a variety of bodily systems in addition to the lungs. As a result, survivors may have to deal with a wide range of ailments long after the virus has passed. It can take 6 weeks or longer for patients in critical condition to fully recover, the World Health Organization reported. Those who were treated in the ICU may need help gaining mobility again even after the virus has left their system. Even those never hospitalized for COVID-19 may need to go to rehab to help their injured lungs recover.

How an ICU stay can affect the brain Doctors typically focus on improving physical strength and respiratory function in those were hospitalized. Lung, liver , gastrointestinal, kidney, and respiratory issues are common side effects of the coronavirus, especially in those who were older or had severe cases. But they aren’t the only issues survivors face. “After having COVID-19, it’s very difficult for some patients to think clearly, to process things,” said Dr. E. Wesley Ely, co-director of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction, and Survivorship (CIBS) Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The center studies intensive care unit (ICU) patients to understand the effects of delirium, which causes vivid hallucinations and delusions. Many patients have a hard time with executive functions such as paying attention and organizing information. The CIBS Center has several studies looking at COVID-19’s effect on cognitive function, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, brain health, and more. The center is also evaluating a new drug for ICU delirium. Patients with COVID-19 can remain in an ICU far longer than the average of 3 to 4 days. Physicians report patients being on ventilators in the ICU for weeks or even months in some cases. This puts them at a greater risk for post-intensive care syndrome (PICS), which is characterized as the physical, cognitive, and psychological changes that happen after an ICU stay. Doctors are seeing PICS in COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized — and in those who were not. Delirium is sometimes seen with patients who need ventilators or sedation, but “anecdotally, the delirium has appeared worse for many patients with COVID-19,” Katharine Seagly, PhD, a clinical neuropsychologist and an assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Michigan Medicine, noted in a statement.

The mental toll of a serious illness Depression and sadness are common in people with PICS, but Ely is seeing it in COVID-19 survivors, who also report trauma and nightmares. “All of these can happen to people who weren’t ever hospitalized,” Ely said. “It’s worse if you were.” Some mental health issues may be due to isolation many survivors faced, but there may be biological links to blame. Even minor symptoms of the disease can take a toll. Loss of taste and smell is a common symptom of the virus, and usually returns quickly — but not always. “I’ve heard of some who got them back within a week, others still haven’t recovered after more than three months,” said Dr. Otto Yang, a physician at UCLA Health.